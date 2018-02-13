Pranav Trewn

Tyler, The Creator
Credit: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sounding Board

Hip-Hop Is Evolving, And So Is Tyler, The Creator

Tyler Gregory Okonma won the red carpet at this year’s Grammys -- where his fifth and most recent studio album Flower Boy was nominated for…
Pranav Trewn | February 13, 2018 - 10:40 am
Lil Uzi Vert
Credit: Kyle Gustafson / The Washington Post / Getty Images

Sounding Board

Searching For The Meaning Of Christmas At The Lil Uzi Vert Show

I spent the year learning the fragility of my own body. At any point in the last 11 months, I could have been gunned down…
Pranav Trewn | December 18, 2017 - 10:10 am
The 11 Juiciest Beefs Of 2017

2017 In Review

The 11 Juiciest Music Beefs Of 2017

Twitter beefs had a landmark year thanks to the election of a narcissist with a fragile ego as our Commander-in-Chief. But unlike the style of…
Pranav Trewn | December 8, 2017 - 11:00 am
axis-1512141218

Sounding Board

Eastern Imagery And Rock Ideals: Thoughts On Axis: Bold As Love At 50

I bought the poster before the album, having recognized the artwork from years of passive exposure to religious imagery. The Indian community in Davis, California…
Pranav Trewn | December 1, 2017 - 10:48 am
Weezer
Credit: Martyn Goodacre / Getty

Counting Down

Weezer Albums From Worst To Best

Weezer had been collecting ill-will for years by 2010. Where most bands beloved for their first few albums typically fade into passive disinterest when their…
Pranav Trewn | November 9, 2017 - 11:46 am
phx-1508249400
Credit: Antonia Violante

Sounding Board

Phoenix’s Live Show Proves They’ll Have The Best Greatest Hits Album Of Their Generation

A friend first introduced me to Phoenix as a hybrid of Daft Punk and the Strokes, and at the time in 2006 -- when both…
Pranav Trewn | October 17, 2017 - 11:48 am
Wolf Parade - Cry Cry Cry

Premature Evaluation

Premature Evaluation: Wolf Parade Cry Cry Cry

Wolf Parade arrived like they were running for their lives. Their Isaac Brock-produced debut was a gritty, frantic affair -- composed of fits and spurts…
Pranav Trewn | September 28, 2017 - 11:41 am
49d01f27dcf8f6bec2ba4f16038bd22e309ae2d0-1506102017

Premature Evaluation

Premature Evaluation: The Killers Wonderful Wonderful

There are three distinct moments you can argue the Killers' cultural relevance dried up.
Pranav Trewn | September 15, 2017 - 10:44 am
foos-1504816289

Premature Evaluation

Premature Evaluation: Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold

This brings me great pleasure to report: You shouldn’t count out the Foo Fighters just yet.
Pranav Trewn | September 11, 2017 - 3:52 pm
KingKrule

King Krule – “Czech One” Video

King Krule’s debut album 6 Feet Beneath The Moon was released back in 2013, and since then project mastermind Archy Marshall has kept busy producing
Pranav Trewn | August 23, 2017 - 8:51 am
QOTSA_VILLAINS-1503329555

Premature Evaluation

Premature Evaluation: Queens Of The Stone Age Villains

I never shared the concerns many held about the union between stoner-rock royalty Queens Of The Stone Age and Uptown Funker Mark Ronson. I suppose…
Pranav Trewn | August 22, 2017 - 10:45 am
Chance
Credit: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer

Chance The Rapper Gives Terminally Ill Teen Coldplay Tickets

Chance The Rapper is the closest thing we have to a real life superhero, having spent the year so far working to save SoundCloud, donating
Pranav Trewn | August 19, 2017 - 3:00 pm
Vietnam

Trent Reznor Details His Vietnam War Score

Back in January, it was announced that Nine Inch Nails collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross would be scoring the upcoming 10-part, 18-hour Ken Burns…
Pranav Trewn | August 19, 2017 - 1:54 pm
Trump
Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Trump Will Skip Kennedy Center Honors After Lionel Richie And Other Honorees Threaten Boycott

Since its inception in 1978, the annual Kennedy Center Honors has celebrated the "extraordinary careers of five artists whose talent and ingenuity have enriched and…
Pranav Trewn | August 19, 2017 - 1:10 pm
Clipping
Credit: Paul Davey

Clipping. – “The Deep”

The latest episode of the popular weekly public radio show This American Life is entitled "We Are In The Future," so naturally the producers commissioned…
Pranav Trewn | August 19, 2017 - 12:31 pm
