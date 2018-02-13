Features
Credit:
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Sounding Board
Hip-Hop Is Evolving, And So Is Tyler, The Creator
Tyler Gregory Okonma
won the red carpet
at this year’s Grammys -- where his fifth and most recent studio album
Flower Boy
was nominated for…
Pranav Trewn
|
February 13, 2018 - 10:40 am
Credit:
Kyle Gustafson / The Washington Post / Getty Images
Sounding Board
Searching For The Meaning Of Christmas At The Lil Uzi Vert Show
I spent the year learning the fragility of my own body. At any point in the last 11 months, I could have been gunned down…
Pranav Trewn
|
December 18, 2017 - 10:10 am
2017 In Review
The 11 Juiciest Music Beefs Of 2017
Twitter beefs had a landmark year thanks to the election of a narcissist with a fragile ego as our Commander-in-Chief. But unlike the style of…
Pranav Trewn
|
December 8, 2017 - 11:00 am
Sounding Board
Eastern Imagery And Rock Ideals: Thoughts On
Axis: Bold As Love
At 50
I bought the poster before the album, having recognized the artwork from years of passive exposure to religious imagery. The Indian community in Davis, California…
Pranav Trewn
|
December 1, 2017 - 10:48 am
Credit:
Martyn Goodacre / Getty
Counting Down
Weezer Albums From Worst To Best
Weezer had been collecting ill-will for years by 2010. Where most bands beloved for their first few albums typically fade into passive disinterest when their…
Pranav Trewn
|
November 9, 2017 - 11:46 am
Credit:
Antonia Violante
Sounding Board
Phoenix’s Live Show Proves They’ll Have The Best Greatest Hits Album Of Their Generation
A friend first introduced me to Phoenix as a hybrid of Daft Punk and the Strokes, and at the time in 2006 -- when both…
Pranav Trewn
|
October 17, 2017 - 11:48 am
Premature Evaluation
Premature Evaluation: Wolf Parade
Cry Cry Cry
Wolf Parade arrived like they were running for their lives. Their Isaac Brock-produced debut was a gritty, frantic affair -- composed of fits and spurts…
Pranav Trewn
|
September 28, 2017 - 11:41 am
Premature Evaluation
Premature Evaluation: The Killers
Wonderful Wonderful
There are three distinct moments you can argue the Killers' cultural relevance dried up.
Pranav Trewn
|
September 15, 2017 - 10:44 am
Premature Evaluation
Premature Evaluation: Foo Fighters
Concrete And Gold
This brings me great pleasure to report: You shouldn’t count out the Foo Fighters just yet.
Pranav Trewn
|
September 11, 2017 - 3:52 pm
King Krule – “Czech One” Video
King Krule’s debut album
6 Feet Beneath The Moon
was released back in 2013, and since then project mastermind Archy Marshall has kept busy
producing
…
Pranav Trewn
|
August 23, 2017 - 8:51 am
Premature Evaluation
Premature Evaluation: Queens Of The Stone Age
Villains
I never shared the concerns many held about the union between stoner-rock royalty Queens Of The Stone Age and Uptown Funker Mark Ronson. I suppose…
Pranav Trewn
|
August 22, 2017 - 10:45 am
Credit:
Frederick M. Brown / Stringer
Chance The Rapper Gives Terminally Ill Teen Coldplay Tickets
Chance The Rapper is the closest thing we have to a real life superhero, having spent the year so far working to
save SoundCloud
,
donating
…
Pranav Trewn
|
August 19, 2017 - 3:00 pm
Trent Reznor Details His
Vietnam War
Score
Back in January, it was announced that Nine Inch Nails collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross would be
scoring
the upcoming 10-part, 18-hour Ken Burns…
Pranav Trewn
|
August 19, 2017 - 1:54 pm
Credit:
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Trump Will Skip Kennedy Center Honors After Lionel Richie And Other Honorees Threaten Boycott
Since its inception in 1978, the annual Kennedy Center Honors has celebrated the "extraordinary careers of five artists whose talent and ingenuity have enriched and…
Pranav Trewn
|
August 19, 2017 - 1:10 pm
Credit:
Paul Davey
Clipping. – “The Deep”
The latest episode of the popular weekly public radio show This American Life is entitled "
We Are In The Future
," so naturally the producers commissioned…
Pranav Trewn
|
August 19, 2017 - 12:31 pm
