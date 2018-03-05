Features
Gotcha Covered: Madonna
Thirty years ago, on March 1, 1988, Ciccone Youth's
The Whitey Album
was supposed to come out. It didn't, of course -- not until the…
Nate Patrin
|
March 5, 2018 - 12:12 pm
Gotcha Covered: “All Along The Watchtower”
Super Bowl weekend already feels like it was months ago, though there are still a couple feelings I've been coasting off in the last week-or-so…
Nate Patrin
|
February 15, 2018 - 12:55 pm
Gotcha Covered:
White Light/White Heat
Weird: The Velvet Underground's second album doesn't
feel
50 years old. Granted, Lou Reed and Sterling Morrison are no longer with us, Mo Tucker went…
Nate Patrin
|
January 30, 2018 - 11:38 am
Gotcha Covered: “God Save The Queen”
It was 40 years ago this month -- January 14, 1978, in San Francisco's not-long-for-this-world Winterland Ballroom -- that the Sex Pistols' doomed US tour…
Nate Patrin
|
January 18, 2018 - 1:39 pm
2017 In Review
The 10 Best Covers Of 2017
Now that the year's over, it's time to go over a list of the 10 best covers to emerge from the various corners of the…
Nate Patrin
|
December 28, 2017 - 11:56 am
Gotcha Covered: “I’m Not Like Everybody Else”
Flip over "Sunny Afternoon," one of the finest singles cut by the Kinks in the upward sweep of a long, long creative peak, and you…
Nate Patrin
|
December 14, 2017 - 10:56 am
Remembering 8 Strange Christmas Covers On The 40th Anniversary Of Bing & Bowie
Not only have we really hit the post-Thanksgiving boiling point for Christmas music ubiquity, we've also landed on the 40th anniversary of one of the…
Nate Patrin
|
November 30, 2017 - 4:07 pm
Gotcha Covered:
Saturday Night Fever
How do you reckon with a monolith? There's a monologue at the end of Whit Stillman's 1998 film
The Last Days of Disco
where a…
Nate Patrin
|
November 15, 2017 - 12:21 pm
Gotcha Covered: Fats Domino
Antoine "Fats" Domino, who
passed away
a bit over a week ago at the age of 89, was a rock 'n' roll pioneer and a…
Nate Patrin
|
November 3, 2017 - 12:49 pm
Gotcha Covered: “What A Wonderful World”
Sometimes the line between irony and sincerity is drawn entirely by timing. Louis Armstrong's recording of Bob Thiele and George David Weiss's "What A Wonderful…
Nate Patrin
|
October 20, 2017 - 10:41 am
Gotcha Covered: “Money (That’s What I Want)”
Barrett Strong only had one major success as a singer, but since (a) that major success was the first big hit for one of the…
Nate Patrin
|
October 5, 2017 - 1:50 pm
Gotcha Covered: “Eight Miles High”
For a song that's been so often reduced to '60s Montage Cliche #00001B (
Note: Please use only in case of rights restrictions for the Youngbloods'
…
Nate Patrin
|
September 20, 2017 - 12:31 pm
Gotcha Covered: “Do It Again”
When Steely Dan's guitarist/co-songwriter Walter Becker passed away last Sunday, most of the remembrances -- including
the one from his cohort in sly yet yearning
…
Nate Patrin
|
September 7, 2017 - 12:18 pm
Gotcha Covered: “Wichita Lineman”
When Glen Campbell
passed
earlier this month, the first songs that came to mind for people to remember him by tended to vary amidst all…
Nate Patrin
|
August 24, 2017 - 12:12 pm
Gotcha Covered: “Heroes”
So
Motörhead covered David Bowie's "Heroes."
This is, even for Gotcha Covered, a fairly weird development -- not just because it's an ostensibly unlikely combination…
Nate Patrin
|
August 10, 2017 - 2:12 pm
