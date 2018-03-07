Status Ain’t Hood

Roc Marciano
Credit: Kyle Gustafson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Status Ain't Hood

Roc Marciano’s Album Is Worth Your $30

How much is music worth -- not a physical object associated with music, but music itself? The market has answered that question for us ruthlessly:…
Tom Breihan | March 7, 2018 - 12:41 pm
SOB x RBE

Status Ain't Hood

SOB x RBE’s Chaotic Energy Is A Beautiful Thing

The Black Panther soundtrack is an album that bursts with voices and ideas, and it doesn't really have a dead or boring moment. But for…
Tom Breihan | February 28, 2018 - 12:28 pm
JPEGMAFIA

Status Ain't Hood

JPEGMAFIA Makes Murky Lo-Fi Rap Into Something Exciting

When the lanky, pointy-jawed wrestler Edge debuted in the WWF in 1998, looking like a Rob Liefeld drawing, he was an evil, grinning goth in…
Tom Breihan | February 21, 2018 - 11:19 am
Kendrick-Lamar-1518556485

Status Ain't Hood

Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther And The Art Of The Corporate Crossover

There's a moment on "Opps," a track from the Kendrick Lamar-curated compilation Black Panther: The Album, where the South African rapper Yugen Blakrok says, "Stand…
Tom Breihan | February 14, 2018 - 11:59 am
Payroll Giovanni and Cardo

Status Ain't Hood

Payroll Giovanni & Cardo’s Masterfully Controlled Throwback Rap

An interesting new wrinkle in rap history: Rappers don't sound like they're in control anymore. That sense of cool, of composure, has been a crucial…
Tom Breihan | February 7, 2018 - 12:18 pm
Migos

Status Ain't Hood

Migos And The Overwhelming Content-Flood

A week before the Migos released their new album Culture II, group member Offset was caught saying some fucked-up homophobic shit -- "I do not…
Tom Breihan | January 31, 2018 - 10:45 am
Fredo Santana

Status Ain't Hood

Fredo Santana’s Story Was Darker Than We Knew

There's a small, select group of rappers who first got famous for being namechecked on other rappers' songs; think 50 Cent saying that he's going…
Tom Breihan | January 24, 2018 - 12:18 pm
Maxo Kream
Credit: Tim Warner/Getty Images

Status Ain't Hood

Maxo Kream Is A Great Rap Storyteller

It's one thing for a rapper to tell you he had a fucked-up childhood. It's entirely another for a rapper to describe, in minute and…
Tom Breihan | January 17, 2018 - 12:13 pm
Drakeo The Ruler

Status Ain't Hood

Drakeo The Ruler Is Different, And Different Is Good

We expect emerging young rap groundbreakers to have a certain type of voice and delivery: yelpy, excitable, prone to messy vocal explosions and yah-yah-yahing. Drakeo…
Tom Breihan | January 10, 2018 - 12:24 pm
Milo
Credit: Spencer Wells

Status Ain't Hood

Milo Is Good At Making Art-Rap Even If He Doesn’t Like The Term “Art-Rap”

"Y'all call it art-rap," the Maine-based rapper Milo says toward the end of Sovereign Nose Of (Y)our Arrogant Face, the new album that he just…
Tom Breihan | January 3, 2018 - 1:35 pm
Chief Keef
Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Status Ain't Hood

Chief Keef Thrives In Exile

Chief Keef can't go back to Chicago. The rapper has outstanding warrants in his hometown, but the authorities in Chicago have enmities against Keef that…
Tom Breihan | December 6, 2017 - 4:05 pm
Fabolous and Jadakiss
Credit: Prince Williams/Getty Images

Status Ain't Hood

Welcome To The Collaborative Rap Album Boom

It didn't start with Watch The Throne. For decades, established rappers have been forming groups or teaming up for one-off collaborations. In the '90s, there…
Tom Breihan | November 29, 2017 - 12:25 pm
Lil Peep
Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Status Ain't Hood

Lil Peep Was A Star

On the day he died, Lil Peep posted an image of himself shirtless onstage, his head out of the frame, on Instagram. Its caption: "When…
Tom Breihan | November 22, 2017 - 10:35 am
Big-Shaq-1510688188

Status Ain't Hood

A Viral Grime Parody Is About To Become The Biggest Grime Song Ever

Guns don't go "skkkkkkrah." They don't go "pap pap kah kah kah." They definitely don't go "skidee-kee pap pap." Michael Dapaah knows this. The first…
Tom Breihan | November 15, 2017 - 10:33 am
Big K.R.I.T.
Credit: Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP

Status Ain't Hood

Big K.R.I.T., Rapsody, Yelawolf, And The Changing Nature Of Southern Rap

Big K.R.I.T. has always sounded like a throwback, but when we first met him, you could sound like a throwback and also sound like the…
Tom Breihan | November 8, 2017 - 11:45 am
