The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Credit:
Kyle Gustafson/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Status Ain't Hood
Roc Marciano’s Album Is Worth Your $30
How much is music worth -- not a physical object associated with music, but music itself? The market has answered that question for us ruthlessly:…
Tom Breihan
|
March 7, 2018 - 12:41 pm
Status Ain't Hood
SOB x RBE’s Chaotic Energy Is A Beautiful Thing
The
Black Panther
soundtrack
is an album that bursts with voices and ideas, and it doesn't really have a dead or boring moment. But for…
Tom Breihan
|
February 28, 2018 - 12:28 pm
Status Ain't Hood
JPEGMAFIA Makes Murky Lo-Fi Rap Into Something Exciting
When the lanky, pointy-jawed wrestler Edge debuted in the WWF in 1998, looking like a Rob Liefeld drawing, he was an evil, grinning goth in…
Tom Breihan
|
February 21, 2018 - 11:19 am
Status Ain't Hood
Kendrick Lamar’s
Black Panther
And The Art Of The Corporate Crossover
There's a moment on "Opps," a track from the Kendrick Lamar-curated compilation
Black Panther: The Album
, where the South African rapper Yugen Blakrok says, "Stand…
Tom Breihan
|
February 14, 2018 - 11:59 am
Status Ain't Hood
Payroll Giovanni & Cardo’s Masterfully Controlled Throwback Rap
An interesting new wrinkle in rap history: Rappers don't sound like they're in control anymore. That sense of cool, of composure, has been a crucial…
Tom Breihan
|
February 7, 2018 - 12:18 pm
Status Ain't Hood
Migos And The Overwhelming Content-Flood
A week before the Migos released their new album
Culture II
, group member Offset was caught saying some fucked-up homophobic shit -- "I do not…
Tom Breihan
|
January 31, 2018 - 10:45 am
Status Ain't Hood
Fredo Santana’s Story Was Darker Than We Knew
There's a small, select group of rappers who first got famous for being namechecked on other rappers' songs; think 50 Cent saying that he's going…
Tom Breihan
|
January 24, 2018 - 12:18 pm
Credit:
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Status Ain't Hood
Maxo Kream Is A Great Rap Storyteller
It's one thing for a rapper to tell you he had a fucked-up childhood. It's entirely another for a rapper to describe, in minute and…
Tom Breihan
|
January 17, 2018 - 12:13 pm
Status Ain't Hood
Drakeo The Ruler Is Different, And Different Is Good
We expect emerging young rap groundbreakers to have a certain type of voice and delivery: yelpy, excitable, prone to messy vocal explosions and yah-yah-yahing. Drakeo…
Tom Breihan
|
January 10, 2018 - 12:24 pm
Credit:
Spencer Wells
Status Ain't Hood
Milo Is Good At Making Art-Rap Even If He Doesn’t Like The Term “Art-Rap”
"Y'all call it art-rap," the Maine-based rapper Milo says toward the end of
Sovereign Nose Of (Y)our Arrogant Face
, the new album that he just…
Tom Breihan
|
January 3, 2018 - 1:35 pm
Credit:
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Status Ain't Hood
Chief Keef Thrives In Exile
Chief Keef can't go back to Chicago. The rapper has outstanding warrants in his hometown, but the authorities in Chicago have enmities against Keef that…
Tom Breihan
|
December 6, 2017 - 4:05 pm
Credit:
Prince Williams/Getty Images
Status Ain't Hood
Welcome To The Collaborative Rap Album Boom
It didn't start with
Watch The Throne
. For decades, established rappers have been forming groups or teaming up for one-off collaborations. In the '90s, there…
Tom Breihan
|
November 29, 2017 - 12:25 pm
Credit:
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Status Ain't Hood
Lil Peep Was A Star
On the day he died, Lil Peep posted
an image
of himself shirtless onstage, his head out of the frame, on Instagram. Its caption: "When…
Tom Breihan
|
November 22, 2017 - 10:35 am
Status Ain't Hood
A Viral Grime Parody Is About To Become The Biggest Grime Song Ever
Guns don't go "skkkkkkrah." They don't go "pap pap kah kah kah." They definitely don't go "skidee-kee pap pap." Michael Dapaah knows this. The first…
Tom Breihan
|
November 15, 2017 - 10:33 am
Credit:
Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP
Status Ain't Hood
Big K.R.I.T., Rapsody, Yelawolf, And The Changing Nature Of Southern Rap
Big K.R.I.T. has always sounded like a throwback, but when we first met him, you could sound like a throwback and also sound like the…
Tom Breihan
|
November 8, 2017 - 11:45 am
