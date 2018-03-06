Stereogum Sessions

Watch Gaz Coombes’ Stripped Down Stereogum Session

Former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes is gearing up to release his third solo album, World's Strongest Man, in just under two months. Ahead of that,…
Ryan Leas | March 6, 2018 - 3:14 pm
vundabarsgumsesh-1520018515

Stereogum Sessions

Watch Vundabar’s Stereogum Session

Last week, Vundabar released their third album, Smell Smoke. Tonight, the Boston band are kicking off an extensive tour (dates below) with a sold-out show…
James Rettig | March 2, 2018 - 2:32 pm
annaburchsgumsesh-1517433601

Stereogum Sessions

Watch Anna Burch Play Quit The Curse Songs In Stereogum Session

Detroit-based musician Anna Burch is releasing her Polyvinyl Records debut, Quit The Curse, at the end of the week, and she stopped by the NYC…
James Rettig | January 31, 2018 - 4:29 pm
jeffsgumsesh-1516220624

Stereogum Sessions

Watch Jeff Rosenstock’s Acoustic Stereogum Session

Jeff Rosenstock kicked off the year by releasing a great new album, POST-, and today he stopped by the Stereogum offices in NYC to perform…
James Rettig | January 17, 2018 - 3:32 pm
andrewwksgum-1515794305

Stereogum Sessions

Watch Andrew W.K. Perform Bach And His New Single In A Stereogum Session

Andrew W.K. announced a new album today, You're Not Alone (it comes out 3/2), and then he stopped by our New York offices to perform…
James Rettig | January 12, 2018 - 5:02 pm
johannawarrensgumsesh-1511980214

Stereogum Sessions

Watch Johanna Warren Play New Gemini II Song In Stereogum Session

The immensely talented musician Johanna Warren is releasing a new album, Gemini II, early next year -- its companion piece, Gemini I, came out in
James Rettig | November 29, 2017 - 1:35 pm
Squeeze

Stereogum Sessions

Watch Squeeze Play Their Hits And A New Song In Their Stripped-Down Stereogum Session

Squeeze headlined the very first episode of MTV Unplugged, so they arrived for today's Stereogum Session with a wealth of experience performing in stripped-down settings.
Chris DeVille | November 20, 2017 - 4:50 pm
strbrnnrsgumsesh-1510178615

Stereogum Sessions

Watch Strawberry Runners’ Acoustic Solo Stereogum Session

Strawberry Runners released their debut EP, In The Garden, In The Night, a couple of weeks ago, and Emi Night came by our offices today…
James Rettig | November 8, 2017 - 5:13 pm
llsgumlive-1510165447

Stereogum Sessions

Watch Lydia Loveless’ Acoustic Stereogum Session

Lydia Loveless is currently on a solo tour in support of the recently-released compilation Boy Crazy and Single(s), and the Ohio-based musician stopped by our…
James Rettig | November 8, 2017 - 1:37 pm
commonhollyscarysgum-1509465937

Stereogum Sessions

Watch A Costumed Common Holly Cover Ozzy Osbourne In A Halloween Stereogum Session

Recent Best New Bands list honoree Common Holly -- aka Montréal-based musician Brigitte Naggar -- just released a new album, Playing House, and she stopped…
James Rettig | October 31, 2017 - 12:14 pm
sororitynoise-band-1509048474

Stereogum Sessions

Watch Sorority Noise’s Cameron Boucher Cover Nightmare Before Christmas’ “Sally’s Song” In A Stereogum Session

Sorority Noise are currently on tour with Citizen and Great Grandpa, and the band's Cameron Boucher stopped by our offices today to perform a few…
James Rettig | October 26, 2017 - 4:10 pm
susannesundforsgumsesh-1508864611

Stereogum Sessions

Watch Susanne Sundfør’s Stripped Down Stereogum Session

Norwegian artist and Stereogum commentariat favorite Susanne Sundfør is embarking on a North American tour next week in support of her new album Music For
James Rettig | October 24, 2017 - 1:05 pm
cfjrspookysgumset-1508789531

Stereogum Sessions

Watch Chris Farren & Jeff Rosenstock Cover Rob Zombie In A Very Scary Stereogum Session

We're deep into spooky season with Halloween just over a week away and to celebrate we transformed the stage in our NYC office into a…
James Rettig | October 23, 2017 - 4:21 pm
weavessgumsesh-1508187753

Stereogum Sessions

Watch Weaves’ Stripped-Down Stereogum Session

The great Toronto four-piece Weaves just released their sophomore album, Wide Open -- we talked with them about it recently -- and today they stopped…
James Rettig | October 16, 2017 - 5:03 pm
William Tyler Stereogum Session

Stereogum Sessions

Watch William Tyler’s Solo Acoustic Stereogum Session

Last year, virtuosic guitar troubadour William Tyler released Modern Country, an album that found him garnering more attention in the indie sphere -- no small…
Ryan Leas | October 12, 2017 - 4:00 pm
