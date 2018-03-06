Features
Watch Gaz Coombes’ Stripped Down Stereogum Session
Former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes is gearing up to release his third solo album,
World's Strongest Man
, in just under two months. Ahead of that,…
Ryan Leas
|
March 6, 2018 - 3:14 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Vundabar’s Stereogum Session
Last week, Vundabar released their third album,
Smell Smoke
. Tonight, the Boston band are kicking off an extensive tour (dates below) with a sold-out show…
James Rettig
|
March 2, 2018 - 2:32 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Anna Burch Play
Quit The Curse
Songs In Stereogum Session
Detroit-based musician Anna Burch is releasing her Polyvinyl Records debut,
Quit The Curse
, at the end of the week, and she stopped by the NYC…
James Rettig
|
January 31, 2018 - 4:29 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Jeff Rosenstock’s Acoustic Stereogum Session
Jeff Rosenstock kicked off the year by releasing a great new album,
POST-
, and today he stopped by the Stereogum offices in NYC to perform…
James Rettig
|
January 17, 2018 - 3:32 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Andrew W.K. Perform Bach And His New Single In A Stereogum Session
Andrew W.K. announced a new album today,
You're Not Alone
(it comes out 3/2), and then he stopped by our New York offices to perform…
James Rettig
|
January 12, 2018 - 5:02 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Johanna Warren Play New
Gemini II
Song In Stereogum Session
The immensely talented musician Johanna Warren is releasing a new album,
Gemini II
, early next year -- its companion piece,
Gemini I
, came out
in
…
James Rettig
|
November 29, 2017 - 1:35 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Squeeze Play Their Hits And A New Song In Their Stripped-Down Stereogum Session
Squeeze headlined the very first episode of
MTV Unplugged
, so they arrived for today's Stereogum Session with a wealth of experience performing in stripped-down settings.
Chris DeVille
|
November 20, 2017 - 4:50 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Strawberry Runners’ Acoustic Solo Stereogum Session
Strawberry Runners released their debut EP,
In The Garden, In The Night
, a couple of weeks ago, and Emi Night came by our offices today…
James Rettig
|
November 8, 2017 - 5:13 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Lydia Loveless’ Acoustic Stereogum Session
Lydia Loveless is currently on a solo tour in support of the recently-released compilation
Boy Crazy and Single(s)
, and the Ohio-based musician stopped by our…
James Rettig
|
November 8, 2017 - 1:37 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch A Costumed Common Holly Cover Ozzy Osbourne In A Halloween Stereogum Session
Recent
Best New Bands list
honoree Common Holly -- aka Montréal-based musician Brigitte Naggar -- just released a new album,
Playing House
, and she stopped…
James Rettig
|
October 31, 2017 - 12:14 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Sorority Noise’s Cameron Boucher Cover
Nightmare Before Christmas
’ “Sally’s Song” In A Stereogum Session
Sorority Noise are currently
on tour
with Citizen and Great Grandpa, and the band's Cameron Boucher stopped by our offices today to perform a few…
James Rettig
|
October 26, 2017 - 4:10 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Susanne Sundfør’s Stripped Down Stereogum Session
Norwegian artist and Stereogum
commentariat favorite
Susanne Sundfør is embarking on a North American tour next week in support of her new album
Music For
…
James Rettig
|
October 24, 2017 - 1:05 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Chris Farren & Jeff Rosenstock Cover Rob Zombie In A Very Scary Stereogum Session
We're deep into spooky season with Halloween just over a week away and to celebrate we transformed the stage in our NYC office into a…
James Rettig
|
October 23, 2017 - 4:21 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch Weaves’ Stripped-Down Stereogum Session
The great Toronto four-piece Weaves just released their sophomore album,
Wide Open
-- we
talked with them
about it recently -- and today they stopped…
James Rettig
|
October 16, 2017 - 5:03 pm
Stereogum Sessions
Watch William Tyler’s Solo Acoustic Stereogum Session
Last year, virtuosic guitar troubadour William Tyler released
Modern Country
, an album that found him garnering more attention in the indie sphere -- no small…
Ryan Leas
|
October 12, 2017 - 4:00 pm
