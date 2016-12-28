Lil B & Metro Boomin – “My House”

Flo Rida isn’t the only rapper welcoming people to his house. In a new song produced by Metro Boomin, Lil B samples the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony classic “Crossroads” for his first single, “My House,” off the upcoming Black Ken tape. The track is pretty straight forward—meet the Based God at his house, and he’ll show you his “big gates, nice cars, that fly shit.” I’m not sure if there’s any thematic correlation between “Crossroads” and this song, but the latter’s timeless beat doesn’t really need an excuse to be sampled. Listen below.