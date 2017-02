While we haven’t heard much from Drinks following their debut effort Hermits On Holiday in 2015, the duo of White Fences’ Tim Presley and Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon has resurfaced today with the song “I Am A Miserable Pig.” The track is the 26th installment of Our First 100 Days, a charity compilation that will release a new song everyday for the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency. In a show of solidarity and effort for progress, artists have been contributing new material for the project or reimagining their older work. Drinks’ “I Am A Miserable Pig” is a hazy lo-fi jammer led by Le Bon’s sweeping vocals and seriously ’60s guitar work. Hear it below, and subscribe to the Our First 100 Days series here.

Our First 100 Days by DRINKS