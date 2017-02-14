While we haven’t heard much from Drinks following their debut effort Hermits On Holiday in 2015, the duo of White Fences’ Tim Presley and Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon has resurfaced today with the song “I Am A Miserable Pig.” The track is the 26th installment of Our First 100 Days, a charity compilation that will release a new song everyday for the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency. In a show of solidarity and effort for progress, artists have been contributing new material for the project or reimagining their older work. Drinks’ “I Am A Miserable Pig” is a hazy lo-fi jammer led by Le Bon’s sweeping vocals and seriously ’60s guitar work. Hear it below, and subscribe to the Our First 100 Days series here.

<a href="http://ourfirst100days.bandcamp.com/album/our-first-100-days">Our First 100 Days by DRINKS</a>