Public Memory, the solo project of former ERAAS leader Robert Toher, is back with a new EP called Veil Of Counsel. It’s the follow-up to 2016’s Wuthering Drum. Closing track “Ecco” offers a good sense of what Toher is offering up: in that case, a darkly alluring ambient pop song built from familiar-turned-funky sounds like the whirring jangle of wind chimes. Stream the full EP below.

The Veil Of Counsel EP is out 3/17 via felte. Pre-order it here.