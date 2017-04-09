Told Slant & The JCW – “Moonlight, Or Flashlight”

The latest contribution to the anti-Trump Our First 100 Days project is a collaboration between Told Slant, who released their sophomore album, Going By, last year, and James Chase Wilcox, who releases music as The JCW. It’s called “Moonlight, Or Flashlight,” and you can listen to it below.

<a href="http://ourfirst100days.bandcamp.com/album/our-first-100-days" target="_blank">Our First 100 Days by Told Slant and The JCW</a>

The other day’s Our First 100 Days entry was Mitski’s cover of One Direction’s “Fireproof,” which came out a couple years ago and was dutifully praised, but disappeared from the internet for a while. It’s back, though, and if you haven’t listened to it, you should: