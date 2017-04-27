Stream Cashmere Cat 9

After spending a few years behind the boards of some big pop hits and as a notable DJ in his own right, Cashmere Cat is releasing his star-studded debut album, 9. We’ve heard quite a few tracks from it — “Wild Love” (with the Weeknd and Francis And The Lights), “9 (After Coachella)” (w/ MØ and SOPHIE), “Love Incredible” (with Camila Cabello), and “Trust Nobody” (with Selena Gomez and Tory Lanez) — and there are until-now-unheard collaborations with Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, Jhene Aiko, and more on it. We named it our Album Of The Week, and now you can stream the whole thing below.

9 is out now via Mad Love/Interscope.