People Like You – “Thumbnail”

Boston five-piece People Like You blend jazzed-up horns with emo guitar riffs for a bouncy, introspective dive on new single “Thumbnail,” off their soon-to-be-released sophomore album Verse. It’s sweet yet melancholy in nature, and the band’s culmination of sounds work excellently together. The song’s lyrics and title derive from comforts and memories (“So you’ll find comfort inside your cotton bed sheets/ And I’ll find solace in everything surrounding/ And we’ll find home in between each other’s bodies”) and it’s unsurprising that the music has both a calming and wistful affect on the listener. Listen below along with previous single “Variations On An Aria.”

Tour Dates:

07/14 Providence, RI @ Roz’s Attic

07/15 Manchester, NH @ The Gal-lery

07/16 Bloomfield, CT @ Dennis

07/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale

07/18 Montclair, NJ @ The Meatlocker

07/19 Philadelphia, PA @ TBD

07/20 Baltimore, MD @ 24HR Neon

07/21 Richmond, VA @ Good Day RVA

07/22 Norfolk, VA @ Toast (LAVA MiniFest)

07/23 Raleigh, NC @ Slim’s

07/24 Nashville, TN @ TBD

07/25 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

07/26 Akron, OH @ Kling Thing

07/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Ba Sing Se

07/28 Buffalo, NY @ TBD

07/29 Albany, NY @ TBD

07/30 Boston, MA @ The Middle East Upstairs

Verse is out 7/28 via Topshelf Records. Pre-order it here.