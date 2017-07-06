People Like You – “Thumbnail”

Boston five-piece People Like You blend jazzed-up horns with emo guitar riffs for a bouncy, introspective dive on new single “Thumbnail,” off their soon-to-be-released sophomore album Verse. It’s sweet yet melancholy in nature, and the band’s culmination of sounds work excellently together. The song’s lyrics and title derive from comforts and memories (“So you’ll find comfort inside your cotton bed sheets/ And I’ll find solace in everything surrounding/ And we’ll find home in between each other’s bodies”) and it’s unsurprising that the music has both a calming and wistful affect on the listener. Listen below along with previous single “Variations On An Aria.”
Tour Dates:
07/14 Providence, RI @ Roz’s Attic
07/15 Manchester, NH @ The Gal-lery
07/16 Bloomfield, CT @ Dennis
07/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale
07/18 Montclair, NJ @ The Meatlocker
07/19 Philadelphia, PA @ TBD
07/20 Baltimore, MD @ 24HR Neon
07/21 Richmond, VA @ Good Day RVA
07/22 Norfolk, VA @ Toast (LAVA MiniFest)
07/23 Raleigh, NC @ Slim’s
07/24 Nashville, TN @ TBD
07/25 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
07/26 Akron, OH @ Kling Thing
07/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Ba Sing Se
07/28 Buffalo, NY @ TBD
07/29 Albany, NY @ TBD
07/30 Boston, MA @ The Middle East Upstairs
Verse is out 7/28 via Topshelf Records. Pre-order it here.