Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “An Intention”

Last year, experimental electronic composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith made waves with her album, EARS, and she’s quickly following that up with another new one. Today, Smith has announced a new LP called The Kid, a concept album where each of the four vinyl sides explores a different stage of life from birth to death. The album’s first single, “An Intention,” comes from the first side, and it’s as majestic and compelling as those first few years are, when everything in life seems fresh and new and you don’t know about all the darkness that’s waiting around every corner. Listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “I Am A Thought”

02 “An Intention”

03 “A Kid”

04 “In The World”

05 “I Am Consumed”

06 “In A World, But Not Of The World”

07 “I Am Learning”

08 “To Follow & Lead”

09 “Until I Remember”

10 “Who I Am & Why I Am Where I Am”

11 “I Am Curious, I Care”

12 “I Will Make Room For You”

13 “To Feel Your Best”

The Kid is out 10/6 via Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here.