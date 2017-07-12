Kllo – “Virtue”

The last time we heard from Melbourne duo Kllo was nearly a year ago with the release of their EP Well Worn. Today, the electro-pop outfit comprising cousins Chloe Kaul and Simon Lam has announced its debut album, Backwater, and have shared its first single. Once things get started on “Virtue” it’s like a sonic boom. Heavy bass blasts find a home next to frantic dance beats and Kaul’s cooing, serene vocal delivery. The track fades out with a total electronic breakdown, and you can hear it for yourself below.

Tracklist:

01 “Downfall”

02 “Still Motion”

03 “Virtue”

04 “Predicament”

05 “Last Yearn”

06 “Backwater”

07 “Dissolve”

08 “By Your Side”

09 “Making Distractions”

10 “Too Fast”

11 “Nylon”

12 “Not Like Them”

Backwater is out 10/20 via Ghostly International. Pre-order it in physical or digital formats.