Stephen Stills & Judy Collins – “Everybody Knows” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

Last month, longtime friends Stephen Stills and Judy Collins announced that, nearly 50 years after Collins served as the inspiration for Stills’ CSN song “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” they were working together on their first-ever collaborative album, dubbed Stills & Collins. It’s due out on 9/22, and today they’ve shared the first track from their album: a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Everybody Knows.” This one has some history to it, as NPR lays out: Collins met Cohen in 1966 and included a cover of “Suzanne” on her In My Life album, and they danced around each other’s careers for the next few decades. Collins’ “Everybody Knows” cover with Stills marks the first time either of them has covered Cohen’s work since he died late last year. Listen to it below.

Their collaborative album, which is also called Everybody Knows, is out 9/22 via Wildflower/Cleopatra. Pre-order it here.