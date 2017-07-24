Cold Specks – “Fool’s Paradise”

Cold Specks is Ladan Hussein, a Toronto musician who makes heavy, intense art-soul. Back in 2014, she impressed us with Neuroplasticity, an album that included a few collaborations with Swans frontman Michael Gira. And now she’s announced that she’ll soon follow it up with a new LP called Fool’s Paradise. As Hussein tells W, the new album’s title track, sung in both English and Somali, was in part inspired by Araweelo, a mythic Somali queen who “used to castrate men and hang them up by their testicles.” It’s a doomy, mesmerizing piece of music, and you can hear it below.

Fool’s Paradise is out 9/22 on Arts & Crafts.