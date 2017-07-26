Download The Afghan Whigs’ Free Pleasure Club Cover In Tribute To Dave Rosser

The Afghan Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser died last month after a battle with colon cancer. In tribute, the band has recorded a cover of “You Want Love” by the New Orleans band Pleasure Club, a favorite of Greg Dulli’s, featuring Pleasure Club singer James Hall himself. “Pleasure Club was a legendary New Orleans band and Dave Rosser and I had spoken for years about performing this song,” Dulli says. “In light of his passing we decided to record it in his honor.” Listen below and download the cover for free here.