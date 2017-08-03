Nosaj Thing – “U G”

Los Angeles-based electronic producer Jason Chung, who performs under the moniker Nosaj Thing, announced earlier this summer that he would be following up 2015’s Fated with his fourth full-length studio album, Parallels, due out next month. We’ve already heard its first single “All Points Back To U,” which shows Chung right back in his element of atmospheric soundscapes. Today, Chung has debuted a second single, “U G,” an elusive piece that builds in intrigue and intensity as it continues on. It’s an exciting look at how mood-altering and innovative his tracks can be. Listen.

<a href="http://nosajthingil.bandcamp.com/album/parallels" target="_blank">Parallels by Nosaj Thing</a>

Parallels is out 9/8 via Innovative Leisure. Pre-order it here.