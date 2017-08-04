King Henry – “Moment” (Feat. Rhye)

King Henry, who co-produced Major Lazer tracks like “Know No Better” and “Cold Water,” just released the second single off his forthcoming sophomore EP. He brings in indie R&B outfit Rhye for guest vocals on the new track “Moment,” in which Mike Milosh’s subdued vocal deliveries create a sensual energy that melts into King Henry’s beats. Rhye, meanwhile, are getting back into the game after a four year gap between records; they shared two new singles last month, hopefully in connection with a follow-up LP to 2013’s Woman. Check out “Moment” below.