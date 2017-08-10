Cones – “Back In The Brain” Video

LA pop duo Cones are releasing their new track, “Back In The Brain,” today as part of Canvasback Music’s monthly singles series. Cones, comprising brothers Jonathan and Michael Rosen, are accompanying their music with a new video, animated and directed by Jonathan himself. In the past, Jonathan has visually collaborated with such artists as Eleanor Friedberger, Toro Y Moi, and Delicate Steve. And with the help of Michael’s background in film composition, the song and video come together to make a wonderfully groovy synth-pop delight. Check out what Jonathan had to say about the project:

A friend of mine once described living alone as a sensation of being constantly inside of your own brain – your house is your head. After a while I realized I would often think the phrase “back in the brain” upon returning home from being out, so we turned it into a song. It’s my ode to solitude. The animation, drawn and colored by hand, brings this idea to life. Through the eyes of Bob the Hippie — an extremely groovy dude who lives inside of a lava lamp — we witness the magical confusion of seclusion.

Watch below.

Along with the new song, expect another single, “Whatever You’re Into,” to drop later this month. In the meantime, here are Cones’ tour dates:

08/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Echo Park Rising

09/06 Philadelphia, PA @ The Sound Hole

09/07 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

09/08 Charlottesville,VA @ Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar

09/09 New York, NY @ Berlin

09/11 Providence, RI @ Psychic Readings

09/13 Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House

09/14 Montreal, QB @ Pop Montreal