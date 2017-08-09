Maneka – “Dracula” (Feat. Fern Mayo’s Katie Capri)

Maneka may be a new band, but its recent output suggests it’s here to stay. Today the brainchild of ex-Speedy Ortiz guitarist Devin McKnight follows last month’s “Tiger Baby” with a second single off upcoming EP Is You Is, a project expected to showcase McKnight’s “future-space alien-dream-post punk” influences and to create a sonic environment ripe for finding his own voice. “Dracula” retains the distorted sounds of McKnight’s guitar but goes further, heavier, and harder, complemented by vocals from Fern Mayo’s Katie Capri. Check it out below.

Is You Is is out 9/1 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.