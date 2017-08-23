Stream The War On Drugs A Deeper Understanding

On Friday, the War On Drugs will release A Deeper Understanding, their first album since 2014’s incredible Lost In The Dream. Our own Michael Nelson described the LP as “the War On Drugs’ second towering instant-classic LP, and their best album by a distance,” and if you really want a deeper understanding, you should read his whole review. We’ve already heard half the album — “Thinking Of A Place,” “Holding On,” “Strangest Thing,” “Pain,” and “Up All Night” — and today, the band are making A Deeper Understanding available to stream in full for 24 hours at their official website. So do that here.

A Deeper Understanding is out 8/25 on Atlantic.