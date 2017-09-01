Ty Dolla $ign – “So Am I” (Feat. Damian Marley & Skrillex)

For the past few years, Los Angeles R&B gun-for-hire Ty Dolla $ign has sung hooks for everybody and their mother, but he’s never really made a true smash on his own. He appears to be working to correct that oversign. Ty Dolla $ign’s new Beach House 3 album is coming sometime soon, and he recently teamed up with The-Dream and Lil Wayne on “Love U Better.” And now he’s teamed up with the unlikely duo of Damian Marley and Skrillex to make the reggae-infused club track “So Am I.” You can hear that one below.

