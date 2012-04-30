New My Bloody Valentine LP, EP For 2012?

Upon announcing MBV’s triumphant reunion five years ago, Kevin Shields said he was 75% done with the followup to his little record called Loveless. In a new round of press (via NME) to promote next week’s LP and EP reissues, Shields is saying this is also the year the world will hear brand new My Bloody Valentine. And not just that LP he began work on in ’96, but also a totally new EP of material recorded this year. That is pretty good news if true and not just a press-stoking statement! In fairness, any man that hides from the world for over a decade probably isn’t a press manipulator, unless of course that makes him the greatest press manipulator. We’ll see!