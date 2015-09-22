Rose McGowan Made A Freaky, NSFW Music Video With Jonas Åkerlund

Rose McGowan has been quietly making her way into the music world via a number of ventures lately. She popped up in Charli XCX’s video for “Break The Rules,” and a couple years ago she collaborated with Devendra Banhart for another music video. So sure, the advent of her own music video today is a bit of a departure for the actress, but not wholly unexpected by any means.

It’s also not a total shock that the video is super weird, slightly creepy, and features McGowan mostly naked in white body paint. In fact, it would be remiss if I didn’t bring up Gollum as a point of comparison here. The rest of the costuming she dons throughout reminds me a lot of CocoRosie’s aesthetic, even if her vocals veer toward Sia or Tegan And Sara. “RM486″ is a collaboration with Paris-based electro-band Punishment — who are billed as a featured artist on the song — but McGowan wrote all the lyrics herself. The video was directed by Jonas A?kerlund and features styling from activist/stylist B. A?kerlund of WHOYOUARE and makeup/prosethetics by Sammy Mourabit. Oh, and when she does have hair, it was done by Kim Kimble. Here’s what McGowan had to say about the clip:

All five characters in the video are versions of me. All are pieces that make up my whole — an artist, a public figure, and most importantly, as a person. I’m pushing back at the idea of what I am supposed to be, I want to expose people to art in a real way, and I want to change the idea of what beauty is. There is true power in art and true power in we who believe in it.

The five characters include the Alien (probably the most frequent one), Dark Beauty, Green Hair Hollywood, Needles, Red Glitter Bomb, and Art itself. I’ll leave it to you to suss out which is which. Watch below.

The single is available for purchase here.