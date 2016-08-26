Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Sunday is music’s biggest night … the season finale of Roadies! Also MTV is giving Kanye West four minutes to rant about Hedi Slimane or whatever on live TV. Check back then to see how we’ll cover it with Harambe GIFs. We’ll also be looking for Josh’s brooch.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|marko | Aug 24th
|Score:41
Next thing you know, Father John Misty is going to claim that James Blake stole his brooch.
|Posted in: Chance The Rapper, James Blake Disagree About Whether They Leased A Hollywood Mansion Together
|LeMonjello | Aug 19th
|Score:41
Boys cry wolf
|Posted in: Proper Frank Ocean Album Out This Weekend But No Longer Titled Boys Don’t Cry
|a.j.howard09 | Aug 20th
|Score:42
So, on the title is Blond on Blonde?
|Posted in: Frank Ocean Blonde Comment Party
|Heath D. Williams | Aug 23rd
|Score:42
Isn’t an exclusive with just one streaming service inherently NOT “the best position for the most people to hear it?”
|Posted in: Universal Reportedly Bans Its Artists From Any More Streaming Exclusives
|dansolo | Aug 22nd
|Score:43
I just want to know who suffered all the way through to the bonus tracks on a Demi Lovato album to find this potentially plagiarized gem.
|Posted in: Sleigh Bells Sue Demi Lovato
|Josh Tillman | Aug 22nd
|Score:43
|
would you please try to focus
|Posted in: Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach Sued Over Howlin’ Wolf Documentary
|a.j.howard09 | Aug 23rd
|Score:43
Blonde got a Premature Evaluation, which most scholars consider the higher honor.
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: Vince Staples Prima Donna
|Amir | Aug 23rd
|Score:47
There is another honor, not known to most, but granted to a select few. That honor does not speak of momentarily greatness, but of a stature. In hushed voices, it is referred to as the Comment Party.
|Posted in: Album Of The Week: Vince Staples Prima Donna
|Darren Kramble | Aug 24th
|Score:48
|
Multiple laptops?
|Posted in: Will Frank Ocean’s Blonde Switcheroo Get Him Sued By Universal?
|Stereopun | Aug 24th
|Score:49
Good Lorde
|Posted in: Leave Lorde Alone
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|ga | Aug 25th
|Score:-19
This is b/c of the cultural decay we have been seeing unfold. A world where Britney Spears is a respected legacy act is a world where Donald Trump is a competitive presidential candidate.
|Posted in: Till The World Ends: Britney Spears And The Extended Shelf Life Of The Modern Pop Star
|roland1824 | Aug 24th
|Score:-20
Yes, if “gabatron9″ makes a comment like that on instagram, it must represent the feeling of thousands and make this into a story. They could not link even one additional similar comment. This feels planted by her team to give her an excuse to comment and get in front of any potential criticism.
|Posted in: Leave Lorde Alone
|andy_james | Aug 21st
|Score:-22
Wow what a shitty album. Can’t believe you idiots hyped this shit up for so long. Even worse than Kanyes last piece of shit album.
|Posted in: Frank Ocean Blonde Comment Party
|Andrew R. Denton | Aug 22nd
|Score:-25
|
Are you a child? There was nothing descriptive or evocative about that writing, The fact you even jump in to defend it is hilarious.
|Posted in: El-P, Killer Mike Defend Ka After Attempted NY Post Hit Piece
|Andrew R. Denton | Aug 22nd
|Score:-25
|
“’90s underground group Natural Elements, has built up a cult audience by pioneering a flickering, meditative, weirdly monastic take on New York rap”. is this the kind of writing that is accepted on the site now? this is the stuff of pitchfork circa 2001.
|Posted in: El-P, Killer Mike Defend Ka After Attempted NY Post Hit Piece
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|Josh Tillman | Aug 22nd
|Score:27
|
Thanks meat! i knew i could depend on you god forbid dansolo should direct his god given intelligence in the direction of anything important
|Posted in: Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach Sued Over Howlin’ Wolf Documentary