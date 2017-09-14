Stream Cut Copy Haiku From Zero

It’s been a long four year wait, but Cut Copy finally return with their new album, Haiku From Zero, next week. On their last record, 2013’s Free Your Mind, the ever-reliable Australian outfit had moved their hook-laden synth-pop/disco/house hybrid from the slick neon cityscapes of In Ghost Colours and Zonoscope to an outdoor rave that, one would imagine, had to be occurring in exotic locales. Haiku From Zero lands somewhere in the middle, the sounds of island life and 4AM at a nightclub and luxe beach parties and rooftop bars jostling together. If you’re already a fan of Cut Copy, good news: You will probably like this album! The whole thing is a rush of infectious grooves and melodies, a worthy fifth installment in the band’s finely-crafted catalog. We’ve already heard previews of the album in the form of excellent opener “Standing In The Middle Of The Field” and “Airborne,” and now you can stream the whole thing now over at NPR.

Haiku From Zero is out 9/22 via Astralwerks.