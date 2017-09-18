Mirah – “Little Cup”

Mirah releases her new EP, Sundial, next month. The EP comprises six older Mirah songs newly arranged with a string quartet courtesy of composer Jherek Bischoff, plus a new song called “Sundial” also featuring Bischoff’s strings. Last year, the two went on a co-headlining tour where the songs were initially debuted. Today we hear “Little Cup,” a track that first came alive on the 2011 Thao & Mirah album, a collaboration between Mirah and Thao Nguyen of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down. The reimagined “Little Cup” didn’t lose any of its original tender, plucking luster, and the strings that come in around the one-minute mark add a maturity to the already lovely track. Hear it below.

Tour dates:

10/06 Brooklyn, NY @ The Parck Church Co-Op w/ Jherek Bischoff (Release Show) (Tickets)

The Sundial EP is out 10/6 via Absolute Magnitude, Mirah’s K Records imprint. Pre-order it here.