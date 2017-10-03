Slaughter Beach, Dog – “Acolyte”

Later this month, Jake Ewald will release his second album as Slaughter Beach, Dog, coming just a little over a year after the first, Welcome. But the patience exhibited on earlier singles “Gold And Green” and “Fish Fry” and on “Acolyte,” the last song on the album and its latest single, don’t make Birdie feel like it was made in any kind of compressed time period. “Acolyte” feels especially unhurried, concerned with passing time until some arbiter of whether you’re “old enough” makes itself clear. That struggle is illuminated beautifully in the lines: “Man, it cuts like a dull knife when you’re young and you’re told, ‘Makes sense when you’re older.’/ Darling, let’s get old.” Listen below.

