Watch Against Me! Cover “Runnin’ Down A Dream” In Tribute To Tom Petty

Earlier this week, we learned of death of Tom Petty. Since then, a whole lot of bands — including Fleet Foxes, Wilco, and Coldplay — have been covering his songs live. Last night, the great punk band Against Me! joined that list. During the band’s set at Cleveland’s House Of Blues, Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace spoke about growing up in Petty’s Gainesville hometown and about dancing along to his songs in the mirror. And then the band ripped into a forceful, fiery rendition of Petty’s 1989 rocker “Runnin’ Down A Dream.” Watch a fan-made video below.

Laura Jane Grace was one of the 74 artists who told us about their favorite Petty songs. She also dropped a great solo Mountain Goats cover last week.