Watch Fleet Foxes Cover “Don’t Come Around Here No More” In Tribute To Tom Petty

Since Tom Petty passed away earlier this week, a whole lot of musicians, including Coldplay and Wilco, have paid tribute to him by covering his songs in concert. Add Fleet Foxes to that list. Last night, the Seattle folkers played Chicago’s historic Chicago Theatre. And as their first encore, they played a hushed, incantory folk version of “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” Petty’s brain-altering 1985 synth-rock smash. Watch a fan-made video of the Fleet Foxes version below.

It’s amazing how a Petty song can be so radically reinterpreted and still sound great.