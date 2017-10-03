Watch Coldplay & Peter Buck Cover Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin”

Last night, Coldplay played a show at Portland’s Moda Center. They opened their set with a moment of silence for Tom Petty, who had passed away earlier that night. And when they came onstage, they opened their set by welcoming Peter Buck, the former R.E.M. guitarist and current Portland resident, to help them cover 1989’s “Free Fallin’,” which is probably still Petty’s best-loved song. There will doubtless be more Petty tributes in the days ahead, but this was a good place to start. Watch the performance below.

R42 pic.twitter.com/KzRMHYGKwS — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 3, 2017

Shout out to the Portland crowd for giving that the singalong it deserved.