Stream Stars There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light

Stars are on their ninth album now, and the theatrical Canadian indie-poppers have been through many permutations in that time. For their latest, There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light, they’ve stepped away from the glitzy synths of 2014’s No One Is Lost and back into their more reliable anthemic groove. The band has shared quite a few singles ahead of its release — “Privilege,” “We Called It Love,” “Fluorescent Light,” “Real Thing,” and “Alone” — and today you can hear the whole album over on NPR.

There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light is out 10/13 via Last Gang Records. Pre-order it here.