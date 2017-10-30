Watch The Killers Cover Fats Domino In New Orleans

A few weeks ago, the Killers headlined the Austin City Limits festival and honored the late Tom Petty by covering a couple of his songs. Last night, the Killers were in New Orleans to headline the Voodoo Music Festival, and they did something similar. After the New Orleans music legend Fats Domino passed away last week, the Killers, like Elvis Costello and Fiona Apple before them, paid Domino tribute by covering his immortal 1955 classic “Ain’t That A Shame.” The Dirty Dozen Brass Band backed them up, and Brandon Flowers introduced the song by reminiscing about driving around and listening to oldies radio with his dad. Watch a fan-made video below.

The Killers’ new album Wonderful Wonderful is out now on Island.