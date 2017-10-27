Watch Elvis Costello, Dr. John, & Trombone Shorty Cover Fats Domino

Two days ago, we mourned the loss of Fats Domino, the rock ‘n’ roll innovator and New Orleans music deity. And last night, an all-star group of New Orleans musicians — Dr. John, Trombone Shorty, and the Neville Brothers’ family band — teamed up with Elvis Costello, long a vocal admirer of New Orleans music, to pay the man credit. Together, the assembled luminaries covered Domino’s immortal 1955 hit “Ain’t That A Shame” in Austin. This was at the Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, where the Nevilles Brothers were being honored alongside Rosanne Cash and Roy Orbison. (The Neville Brothers themselves weren’t there, but their band, made up of family members, were.) Watch the performance below.

Is it my imagination, or did Dr. John seem a little uncertain of what he was doing there?