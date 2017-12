The hip-hop label Quality Control just released its first-ever mixtape, Control The Streets, and one of the tracks on it is a collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Migos’ Quavo. (Cardi B and Offset also have a song on it.) The two just also teamed up for the “Motor Sport” video that came out yesterday. Their track together is called “She For Keeps,” and you can listen to it below.

You can stream the full compilation here: