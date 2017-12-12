Xylouris White – “Daphne”

Xylouris White is the musical collaboration between George Xylouris, a virtuoso lute player and singer from the Greek isle of Crete, and Jim White, drummer of the Australian instrumental trio the Dirty Three. They’re releasing Mother, their third album of transportive, psychedelic folk music, next month, and we’ve already heard the propulsive “Only Love.” But their new song “Daphne” is something different and, to these ears, even better, a moody, hypnotic meditation that gradually builds to a thunderous climax. Per Giorgos Xylouris:

This is a song from older days of Xylouris Ensemble. Back early 90s. That’s when I met Jim. We always spoke of recording this with Xylouris White with our arrangement and the sound of Xylouris White. Lute and drums. Now it’s coming out on our new record, Mother. The lyrics are by Mitsos Stavrakakis:

It’s a song following us a lifetime

It’s a love song and the lyrics say

I’ve got your love roots in my heart,

And your blossom in my mind

I float in your scent

Because your scent is beautiful