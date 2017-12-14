Brockhampton – “Stains”

Brockhampton are releasing their third album of the year, Saturation III, tomorrow. (Its predecessor, Saturation II, was one of the best albums of the year.) We’ve already heard “Boogie” from it and gotten a short film called Billy Star that’s associated with it, and today the Texas boy band has released another new track from the album called “Stains.” Listen to it below.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, they talk about how their self-made last album rumors are not all that accurate. They also mention that they shot a movie based off their music videos that’s almost two hours and is tied to the Saturation trilogy, and say that it’s similar in style to American Honey. Here’s that interview:

Brockhampton are also back to teasing yet another new album on Twitter:

Saturation III is out 12/15.