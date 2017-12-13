Watch Brockhampton’s Short Film Billy Star

The restlessly creative and energetic LA-based rap crew Brockhampton are releasing their new album Saturation III on Friday, and figurehead Kevin Abstract has already directed videos for the early tracks “Boys” and “Boogie.” Today, he’s also made a 22-minute short film called Billy Star, a sort of extended sequel to Abstract’s video for his solo song “Empty.” The movie stars members of Brockhampton and tells an emotional story about bored kids hanging out. All through it, you can hear unreleased Brockhampton tracks from Saturation III. Check it out below.

Saturation III is out 12/15.