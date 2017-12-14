DRAM & Neil Young – “Campfire”

Neil Young recently released a new album and launched his online archive. DRAM released a sweet three-song holiday EP last month. But what do Young and DRAM have in common? I’m not entirely sure except they’re in this song together! “Campfire” appears on the star-studded soundtrack for Will Smith’s new sci-fi Netflix film Bright, which might seem like a Men In Black retread, but that’s only because it has the exact same premise. DRAM plus Neil Young, however, is an entirely new formula. Listen to “Campfire” below.

Bright: The Album is out now on Atlantic.