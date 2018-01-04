SHIRT – “Flight Home” Video

The New York rapper SHIRT has been kicking around the rap-blog circuit for years, but now he’s moving up in the world; he’s the first rapper signed to Jack White’s Third Man label. There is (thankfully, probably) absolutely no Jack White to be heard in “Flight Home,” the first single from SHIRT’s official debut album Pure Beauty, which is coming out next month. Instead, it’s a warm, inclusive piece of boom-bap about migrant people longing to see their homelands. (SHIRT himself is currently living abroad and finishing a masters in fine arts.) In director Dave Svedosh’s video, SHIRT rides around Manhattan on the roof of a truck that’s been painted with unauthorized Nike and Adidas logos, and he spends time in a graffiti yard. Check it out below.

Pure Beauty is out 2/9 on Third Man.