Roger Waters, Peter Gabriel, Kathleen Hanna, & More Support Lorde For Cancelling Israel Show

Last month, Lorde cancelled a planned 2018 show in Israel after receiving “an overwhelming number of messages & letters” from fans urging her to boycott the country. “i pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and i had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in tel aviv, but i’m not proud to admit i didn’t make the right call on this one,” she wrote. Roseanne Barr and at least one rabbi got really mad at her for cancelling, labeling her a “bigot,” and the Israeli ambassador requested a meeting with the singer to discuss the cancellation. But now over a hundred artists who support the Boycott, Divestment And Sanctions Movement, including Roger Waters, Peter Gabriel, Kathleen Hanna, Brian Eno, and Talib Kweli, have publicly supported Lorde, signing an open letter published on the The Guardian defending her decision. “We deplore the bullying tactics being used to defend injustice against Palestinians and to suppress an artist’s freedom of conscience,” they write. “We support Lorde’s right to take a stand.” Find the full list of signees here.