Israel Ambassador Requests Meeting With Lorde After Show Cancelation

Just days after New Zealand pop star Lorde announced the cancelation of her Tel Aviv concert, the Ambassador of Israel to New Zealand has requested a meeting with the “Green Light” singer.

In an open letter on Facebook, Dr. Itzhak Gerberg says, “It is regrettable that you have cancelled your concert in Tel Aviv and have disappointed all your fans in Israel. Music is a wonderful language of tolerance and friendship, which brings people together.”

He continued, “Your concert in Israel could have spread the message that solutions come from constructive engagement that leads to compromise and cooperation. Music should unite not divide and your performance in Israel could have contributed to the spirit of hope and peace in the Middle East.”

Lorde canceled her upcoming tour date in response to an open letter from a group of fans on The Spinoff who suggested she not perform in Tel Aviv as apart of her Melodrama world tour. They wrote, “A performance in Israel sends the wrong message. Playing in Tel Aviv will be seen as giving support to the policies of the Israeli government, even if you make no comment on the political situation. Such an effect cannot be undone by even the best intention and the best music.”

Gerberg hopes to meet with the pop star to “to discuss Israel, its achievements and its role as the only democracy in the Middle East.” You can read the full letter here.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.