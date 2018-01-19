Fischerspooner – “TopBrazil” Video

Last year saw a smattering of new Fischerspooner tracks including the Michael Stipe co-write “Have Fun Tonight,” the Caroline Polachek collaboration “Togetherness,” and the delightfully titled “Butterscotch Goddam” featuring Johnny Magee. Today they’ve returned with another track written with Stipe from the upcoming album he produced for them, Sir. It’s called “TopBrazil,” and it arrives with a shadowy, orgiastic video directed by Tom C J Brown. Watch below, but be warned, it’s about as NSFW as you can get without actual nudity.

Sir is out 2/16 on Ultra Music. Pre-order it here.