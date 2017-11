Fischerspooner are releasing their new Michael Stipe-produced album, SIR, next year — it’s their first one since 2009’s Entertainment — and they’ve shared two singles from it so far, “Have Fun Tonight” (which was co-written by Stipe and Boots) and “Togetherness” (which features Charlift’s Caroline Polachek). Today, they’ve shared a third, “Butterscotch Goddam,” which debuted on Jehnny Beth’s Beats 1 radio show. Listen to it below.

SIR is out 2/16 via Ultra Records.