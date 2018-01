Andrew W.K. is releasing his first new album in nine years, You’re Not Alone, in a couple of months. We’ve already heard lead single “Music Is Worth Living For” — which W.K. played live for us in his recent Stereogum Session — and today he’s shared another amped-up rocker from the album called “Ever Again,” which comes attached to a live performance video. Check it out below.

You’re Not Alone is out 3/2 on Red Music/Sony.