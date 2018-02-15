S. Carey – “More I See” Video

The Bon Iver member S. Carey is about to release his solo album Hundred Acres, and he’s just dropped the video for the strummy, pretty single “More I See.” The clip opens with a confused motorist pulling Carey from the wreckage of a car crash. He brings Carey home and temporarily makes him a part of the family, and Carey continues to lip-sync his song the entire time, no matter what’s going on. It’s a beautifully shot video, and it’s also genuinely funny and charming. Brendan Lauer directs. Check it out below.

Hundred Acres is out 2/23 on Jagjaguwar.