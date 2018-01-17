S. Carey – “More I See”

Bon Iver member Sean Carey is releasing a new album, Hundred Acres, next month. Over the past few months, we’ve heard its lead single “Fool’s Gold” plus non-album tracks like the holiday-themed “Still, Still, Still” and “Brassy Sun,” which he wrote for the Netflix series Flaked. Today, he’s shared the second Hundred Acres single, which is called “More I See,” and sounds lovely and ornate and warm. Listen to it below.

Tour dates:

03/15 State Theatre Backstage @ Eau Claire, WI (Hundred Acres Release Show)*

03/16 Temple Theater @ Viroqua, WI**

03/20 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon*

03/21 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway*

03/22 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop*

03/23 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt*

03/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl*

03/26 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room*

03/27 Washington, DC @ DC9*

03/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle*

03/29 New York, NY @ Rough Trade*

03/31 Boston, MA @ Great Scott*

04/01 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz*

04/02 Toronto, ON @ The Drake*

04/04 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar*

04/05 Chicago, IL @ Schubas*

04/07 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center*

* w/ Gordi

** w/ The Pines

Hundred Acres is out 2/23 via Jagjaguwar.