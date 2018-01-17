S. Carey – “More I See”

Bon Iver member Sean Carey is releasing a new album, Hundred Acres, next month. Over the past few months, we’ve heard its lead single “Fool’s Gold” plus non-album tracks like the holiday-themed “Still, Still, Still” and “Brassy Sun,” which he wrote for the Netflix series Flaked. Today, he’s shared the second Hundred Acres single, which is called “More I See,” and sounds lovely and ornate and warm. Listen to it below.
Tour dates:
03/15 State Theatre Backstage @ Eau Claire, WI (Hundred Acres Release Show)*
03/16 Temple Theater @ Viroqua, WI**
03/20 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon*
03/21 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway*
03/22 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop*
03/23 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt*
03/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl*
03/26 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room*
03/27 Washington, DC @ DC9*
03/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle*
03/29 New York, NY @ Rough Trade*
03/31 Boston, MA @ Great Scott*
04/01 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz*
04/02 Toronto, ON @ The Drake*
04/04 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar*
04/05 Chicago, IL @ Schubas*
04/07 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center*
* w/ Gordi
** w/ The Pines
Hundred Acres is out 2/23 via Jagjaguwar.