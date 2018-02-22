Stream Haley Heynderickx I Need To Start A Garden

The Portland, Oregon singer-songwriter Haley Heynderickx makes stark, intimate, unflinching music. Her sound comes from acoustic folk music, but it seems too personal and insular to fit within that genre. And as both a singer and a guitarist, Heynderickx is the sort of virtuoso who puts her gifts toward making richer, more intricate, more deeply felt music, not toward showing off.

We made Heynderickx an Artist To Watch earlier this year. And next week, she’ll release her full-length debut I Need To Start A Garden. It’s a gorgeous, layered piece of work that, for all its lushness, still sounds spontaneous and spare, an effect that Heynderickx achieved by recording her vocals and guitars live and then letting her producer Zak Kimball add in orchestral flourishes later. Talking to Stereogum about making the album, Heyndrickx says, “In the studio, I was trying to replicate the feeling of the moment when the song was written, because that seemed like the tattoo I wanted to share with people. It’s a very weird meditative space, because you’re trying to turn back time. And it’s scary, because you have to hold onto that feeling.”

We’ve posted Heynderickx’s early track “Worth It,” and now the whole album, which is worth your time, is streaming online. Check it out at NPR.

I Need To Start A Garden is out 3/2 on Mama Bird Recording Co.