Haley Heynderickx – “Worth It”

Haley Heynderickx’s rich, Angel Olsen-like vocal flutters made her one of our first Artists To Watch this year. From what we’ve heard so far, the Portland singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, I Need To Start A Garden, is full of thoughtful poetry and seeks the balance of tensions both spiritual and musical. Her latest single, “Worth It,” is a fine example. The first bit of the eight-minute track introduces a mesmerizing guitar riff that keeps coming back among the peaks and valleys of raucous garage rock and soft contemplative hums. Heynderickx offered this about the song:

I was living in a house with six women at the time and attempting to pursue music as more than a bedroom act. In this, I was struggling to find confidence and purpose in it. Writing “Worth It” was a cathartic release at the time, just allowing myself to take up space and make as much noise as I could in our basement without driving my roommates too crazy. After several weeks, this song got carved out. It has been through a lot and it means something new to me each time I hear it. (Unfortunately, not a Missy Elliot cover.)

I’m hooked, Missy-cover misdirection be damned. Listen below.

I Need To Start A Garden is out 3/2 on Mama Bird Recording Co. Pre-order it here.