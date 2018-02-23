Alice Glass Says Ethan Kath’s Lawsuit Against Her Is Dismissed

Alice Glass shared a lengthy statement alleging abuse by her former Crystal Castles bandmate Ethan Kath in October of 2017. Kath served Glass with a defamation suit soon after, and in December it was reported that Canadian police were investigating Kath for sex crimes. Several weeks after that news was reported, Glass released a song titled “Cease And Desist.”

Just last week, Kath’s lawyers denied that sexual misconduct claims were brought against Kath by four new women. And today, Glass said that the suit brought against her has been dismissed. She shared the news via Twitter. “this is a victory for survivors of abuse and sexual misconduct in countries where abusers use the court system to further victimize and keep people silent. WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED,” she wrote.

I won in court today!! the defamation lawsuit against me was dismissed !

thank you so much for the love and support throughout this ugly process — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) February 23, 2018

this is a victory for survivors of abuse and sexual misconduct in countries where abusers use the court system to further victimize and keep people silent. WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) February 23, 2018

Stereogum has reached out to both parties for comment and we will update this post when we receive a reply.