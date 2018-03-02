Albert Hammond Jr. – “Set To Attack”

Albert Hammond Jr. continues to parallel the rollout of the new Voidz album with an album rollout of his own. The Strokes guitarist has already shared “Muted Beatings,” and “Far Away Truths” from his upcoming solo LP Francis Trouble, which is named after his stillborn twin brother Francis. And now, on the same night that his bandmate Julian Casablancas is unleashing a new Voidz track, he’s dropping a new track of his own. Unlike “All Wordz Are Made Up,” however, “Set To Attack” is good ol’ fashioned guitar-pop solidly in the Strokesian wheelhouse, and you can hear it below.

Francis Trouble is out 3/9 on Red Bull Records.